Integration is Simple with this 2-Way Speaker Microphone
The AOP530 is a two-way speaker microphone with echo cancellation and full-duplex communication with DSP technology. It is a cost-effective speaker microphone, featuring a 2-in. speaker for bidirectional audio between remote security personnel and individuals on site. Its vandal-resistant, stainless-steel faceplate fits into any three-gang electrical box for power, minimizing installation time. Once mounted, integration is simple as the product connects directly to IP cameras, encoders and other devices that support two-way, line-level audio. Effective for indoor and outdoor applications, the blue illuminated pushbutton makes the device quickly identifiable in low-lit areas. The AOP530 is ideal for real-time monitoring, visitor management and restricted access areas in police departments, commercial facilities, schools, seaports, airports and medical campuses.
Louroe Electronics | www.louroe.com
