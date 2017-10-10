Mercury Security and Open Options Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership

This year marks the 20th anniversary of a successful partnership between Mercury Security, a global leader in the supply of OEM access control hardware and Open Options, a leader in open platform access control solutions.

“Since the inception of both companies, Mercury and Open Options have been dedicated to providing access control solutions that meet the dynamic and increasingly sophisticated demands of organizations across numerous industries,” said Matthew Barnette, president of Mercury Security. “Our joint success is symbolic of a shared commitment to continuous innovation and our vision of delivering open architecture systems that empower customers with the freedom and peace of mind that non-proprietary solutions offer.”

As a Platinum Elite partner, Open Options products and solutions leverage Mercury’s open hardware platform for interoperability, support for open standards such as PSIA, OSDP and BACnet, and third-party integrations that include wireless lock products, elevator control, and identity management applications. “The Mercury partnership represents a banner collaboration that has always played an important role for Open Options as we forged our path as one of the first access control providers to embrace the power of true open architecture,” said Brent Doherty, vice president of marketing & communications at Open Options.

The latest collaboration between the two companies involves new Open Options solutions that will leverage elevator destination control and dispatch capabilities embedded into Mercury’s new EP4502 controller.

