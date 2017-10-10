Sigma Designs Makes Secure Interoperability Easy with Z-Wave SmartStart

Sigma Designs, a provider of intelligent system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for smart TV and Internet of Things (IoT) for smart home, announced the availability of Z-Wave SmartStart, comprising the new Z-Wave protocol and Z-Wave gateway software layers, which together greatly improve installation and enable uniform out-of-the-box set-up of Z-Wave smart home devices. Z-Wave SmartStart pre-configures devices to the network before they reach the home, dramatically reducing installation time to maximize return on investment (ROI) for installers and remove the difficulty of DIY installations for homeowners.

“Studies have shown the primary reason that consumers return a smart home device is due to setup difficulty,” said Raoul Wijgergangs, vice president Z-Wave Business Unit for Sigma Designs. “We’re removing that barrier to adoption with Z-Wave SmartStart, for an experience of consistent installation quality, using pre-configuration for instant, uniform integration, whether they’re doing it themselves or relying on the expertise of their service provider.”

