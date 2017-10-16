Brazilian Mall Beating Back Organized Crime With Facial Recognition

CyberExtruder’s UK-based partner Allevate has reported its resellers in Brazil are seeing significant success with BRMalls, one of the largest shopping mall chains in South America, and an early adaptor of the Face-Searcher cloud service.

BRMall’s Security Manager Jesse Barbosa, having used the integrated system in their flagship mall in Rio de Janeiro since July, said, “The identification of five criminals already has proved to us how effective it is in supporting our daily operations.”

In a press release, BRMalls’ head of security, said that the system “...is a crucial tool to support us in combatting criminality.”

