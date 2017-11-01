AMAG Technology Releases Intelligent Door Controller
AMAG Technology announced the release of the Symmetry M4000 Intelligent Controller. The new controller, the first available in a full range of controllers, is the next generation Symmetry panel to the Symmetry M2150 controller. The powerful, flexible and reliable M4000 employs the Linux operating system, providing a flexible platform for future functionality enhancements. The M4000 provides distributed intelligence for Symmetry Security Management Systems, which can be used for simple applications to enterprise-wide deployments. The controller supports four doors, 1 million credentials and 65,000 off-line transactions, which can be expanded further if required. The M4000 supports OSDP, Wiegand and AMAG’s own MCLP reader communications.
AMAG Technology | www.amag.com
