Legrand’s Stereo Models Deliver High-Quality Audio
Legrand announced four new Nuvo Series Two and Six outdoor speakers that are designed to elevate living spaces surrounding the home with clear, crisp and powerful audio. The Nuvo Series Two outdoor speakers (NV-20D5 and NV-20D6), featuring 5.25-in. and 6.5-in. poly woofers, respectively, and pivoting 0.5-in. UFLC dome tweeters, produce a balanced and powerful sound for outside spaces. The Nuvo Series Six outdoor speakers (NV-60D5 and NV-60D6) and The Nuvo Series Six Dual Voice Coil Outdoor Speakers (NV-60D5-DVC and NV-60D6-DVC), featuring 5.25-in. or 6.5-in. carbon fiber/Kevlar woofers, respectively, and 1-in. titanium tweeters, deliver premium and robust sound to the backyard, poolside or on the deck. The Series Two and Six speakers are ideal for any outdoor audio installation, or a perfect addition to any existing Nuvo whole-home audio system to stream music in exterior living spaces.
Legrand | www.legrand.us
