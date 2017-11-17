August Home Adds DoorSense Skill to Amazon Alexa

August Home, Inc. announced that the intelligence of its proprietary DoorSense technology has been added to the August Smart Lock skill for Amazon Alexa. In September, August began shipping two new smart locks, the August Smart Lock, 3rd generation and the August Smart Lock Pro. The new Smart Locks introduced DoorSense, an intelligent, integrated sensor that tells users if the door is open or closed. Many people leave their homes believing their door is securely closed and locked when in reality, the door is ajar and the deadbolt hasn’t engaged properly. With DoorSense, users have peace of mind knowing their door is both closed and locked.

Now DoorSense has been added to the August Alexa skill. “With the two new locks we began shipping in September, we introduced DoorSense, which lets users know definitively that their door is securely closed and locked,” said Jason Johnson, CEO for August Home. “Now, as consumers use their voice with Alexa to control their front door, we are also making this important insight part of the Alexa skill.”

Visit august.com for more information.