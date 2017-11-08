Arteco Adds Face Recognition Capabilities to Enhance Intelligent Data Capture

Arteco, a global provider of event-driven intelligent video management solutions, has added intelligent face recognition capabilities to its suite of video event management solutions to allow organizations to gain more intelligent data from investments in video surveillance platforms.

Arteco Face Recognition (AFR) delivers rapid, accurate and scalable face recognition capabilities to meet evolving security and safety needs. Its powerful algorithms address common challenges in analytics, such as lighting, pose, occlusions, motion, crowds and expression. Designed to be easily deployed and managed, AFR’s accuracy and reliability empowers video surveillance deployments across the globe.

Fully integrated into the Arteco NEXT video event management solution, AFR evaluates video from multiple video streams and supports today’s most prevalent video formats. Leveraging deep learning and 3D technology, AFR can manage millions of templates, making it scalable to fit a wide range of analytic requirements. Additionally, it is simple to manage and administer.

“Arteco is dedicated to helping organizations gain the most relevant data from their video security and business systems,” said Giampaolo Sabbatani, CEO, Arteco. “By adding face recognition to our already rich suite of video event management solutions, we are adding capabilities that help our customers address today’s security needs while preparing for the future’s advanced deep learning trends.”

visit http://www.arteco-global.com for more information.