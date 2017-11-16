Platform Is Simple and Scalable

Industry InnovationsProduct Manufacturing/Distribution
November 16, 2017
KEYWORDS access control / biometrics / security systems
Managing enterprise risk & security just got more cost-effective and simpler, with one, scalable, integrated CA4K solution, Continental Access described. The solutions offer scalable, interoperable enterprise platform with the fastest door-open times available, with up to 921Kbps processing speeds, superior FIPS/TWIC/CAC card compliance, and multi-card, smart card and biometrics. It also supports global lockdown, threat level management and in-lists, as well as real-time event linking, mapping, scheduling and logging. The solution supports DVR/NVR and camera control, on-demand and video archiving.

Continental Access | www.cicaccess.com/products/hardware-credentials

