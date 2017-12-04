VMS Integrations in Action

The video management systems (VMS) of today are anything but video-only solutions; they often serve as the hub of fully integrated security suites that provide end users with greater choice and functionality. The seemingly endless list of potential integrations includes access control, intrusion detection, point of sale (POS), gunshot detection and much more.
To illustrate the possibilities of these systems, below are four instances of how VMS integrations can be deployed, how they can benefit customers and what integrators learned along the way.