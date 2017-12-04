Industry Innovations

VuWall's Plug-in for Genetec Security Center Unleases Decoding

December 4, 2017
VuWall Technology announced a new plug-in for the Genetec Security Center unified security platform. The VuWall plug-in now enables security system builders to integrate Matrox Mura IPX high-density decoder cards for the simultaneous decoding of hundreds of IP cameras on a single video wall. The plug-in also allows system operators to access the powerful VuWall2 video wall software feature set from within the Genetec software interface to manage all IP sources. Working under the familiar Genetec software interface, system operators can remotely display and control tile layouts and Mura IPX-decoded content on video walls through simple drag-and-drop functions. Operators have full control over the video feeds on the video wall. In addition to video content, the plug-in can also manage non-video content, which can be displayed on the wall by controlling all sources and presets, hence providing a complete end-to-end networked solution.

