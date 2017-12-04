Securitron Introduces Eco-Friendly Series of Magnetic Locks
The ASSA ABLOY Group brand Securitron introduced the M680E Series Magnalock with EcoMag technology. Delivering unsurpassed intelligence, style and convenience, this new series has an increased holding strength of 1,200 lb. and is eco-friendly, with an average power draw as low as 60mA, allowing for longer wire runs of thinner wire. This change in power represents a total reduced energy consumption of up to 80 percent over the previous M680 series. A unique feature is a new strike plate mounting template that ensures perfect strike alignment upon installation. The M680E EcoMag has optional, integrated video surveillance camera; optional, integrated passive infrared motion detector; integrated Securitron BondSTAT bond sensor, configurable LED, auto-relock timer and tamper detection, and MagnaCare lifetime replacement coverage.
ASSA ABLOY | www.securitron.com/en/site/securitron/
