Drive Uniform Power Installations with Systems from LifeSafety Power

LifeSafety
December 5, 2017
ProWire from LifeSafety Power is a simple-to-deploy, pre-engineered solution that integrates power and access control systems. Pre-wired, 100 percent factory tested and UL/CUL certified, ProWire eliminates wiring and connection complexities, saving man hours with reduced labor and field time. ProWire includes pre-installed wire harnesses for panel power, lock control, faults, communication buss and tamper switch. The installation platform lets users standardize their power and access control solutions, for consistent, repeatable results across campuses, enterprises and multiple locations to optimize service and maintenance.

