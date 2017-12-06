Middle Atlantic Earns Patent for RSH 1 RU Custom Rackshelf

Middle Atlantic Products has been awarded patent number 9,648,771 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its RSH Series 1 RU Custom Rackshelf. Part of the CEDIA Hall of Fame-honored RSH Series, the 1 RU rackmount solution features the series’ snap-together assembly that speeds up integration and a front-face design that addresses the need for quick and easy last-minute equipment installation and upgrades, and for performing ongoing system maintenance.

“At the core of Middle Atlantic’s offering is the goal of optimizing the integration process with solutions that support today’s evolving integrator workflow,” said Keith Carney, vice president, engineering and compliance at Middle Atlantic. “The RSH 1 RU was designed with key engineering features that make this possible, and this patent identifies our commitment to ensuring that our customers have the highest quality infrastructure solutions to create the best installation experience.”

Accommodating smaller devices that previously required a two-space shelf, the new single-space RSH Custom Rackshelf saves crucial rack space, conforming to ever-changing AV needs. Its tool-less, knockdown assembly greatly simplifies installations, while its mounting capabilities ensure a clean and professional look. Because its faceplate attaches to the shelf after installation, integrators can mount the shelf with or without a component. This unique face-after design addresses the need for quick and easy last-minute equipment installation and upgrades, and for performing ongoing system maintenance.

Leveraging Middle Atlantic’s patented UMS mounting pattern, and offering a choice of 8- or 11.5-inch depths, integrators can attach additional small devices to the shelf, supporting mounting flexibility beyond larger AV system components. The new offering is tested to meet the highest standards in safety and reliability with a UL/ETL weight rating protecting installed equipment up to 35 pounds.

Visit www.middleatlantic.com for more information.