Comcast Adds 3 Additional Kwikset Door Locks with Home Connect Technology

Comcast has expanded its relationship with the Kwikset brand of Spectrum Brands Inc. and has integrated three additional smart locks into its Works with Xfinity program. Now Xfinity Home customers can choose from four Kwikset door locks with Home Connect technology to remotely control access into and out of their homes.

“For many of our customers, connected door locks can help provide peace of mind and save time during the course of their day,” said Neal Foster, vice president of product management for Xfinity Home. “With Kwikset’s connected door locks and the Xfinity platform, our customers never have to turn the car around to see if the doors are locked, leave work because a child forgot their key, or run downstairs after bedtime to check to see if the doors are locked.”

Keith Brandon, Kwikset vice president of residential access solutions, Spectrum Brands Inc. – Hardware & Home Improvement Division said, “We are delighted to partner with Comcast and add three more of our smart locks with Home Connect technology to the Xfinity platform. Xfinity customers now have even more options to choose from and can select the connected door lock that works best for their home in the right style, finish, and color, within their price range.”

Visit www.xfinity.com/home-security for more information.