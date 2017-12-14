Lenel Certifies the Milestone XProtect Access Integration with OnGuard

Has your company made any efforts in the past year to specifically hire and/or promote women in managerial/executive positions? (Please select the best answer.)

A. No.

B. No need to; we’re an equal opportunity employer with no regards to gender.

C. Yes.

D. Yes, in the C-suite.

E. Yes, in general/branch management.

F. Yes, in sales/marketing.

G. Yes, in technical/operations/central station.

H. Yes, in IT.

I. Yes, in system design, engineering or project management.

J. Yes, in another position.