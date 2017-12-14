Lenel Certifies the Milestone XProtect Access Integration with OnGuard
Milestone Systems has received Lenel OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP) Certification confirmation for the integration of OnGuard access control 7.3, 7.2 and 7.1 via Milestone XProtect Access 2017 R2. With this certification, Lenel customers using Milestone VMS can view and manage the OnGuard access control events from the XProtect user interface, improving their operational efficiency.
Prior to this integration, customers were required to switch over to the Lenel OnGuard Alarm Monitoring application for managing access control events. Now customers have the option to manage and view traditional access control events in the Milestone XProtect interface depending on their operational preference.
“The OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP) embodies Lenel’s commitment to providing our customers with as many options as possible to customize a security solution that meets their needs,” said John Marchioli, director of strategic alliances, Lenel.
Milestone also offers two free online eLearning courses on how to install and configure both integrations between Lenel OnGuard and Milestone XProtect VMS. These courses are available on the Milestone Partner Learning Portal in the Developing and Configuring Integrations eLearning category.
Visit www.milestonesys.com for more information.