CANASA Appoints New Executive Director

The Canadian Security Association (CANASA) announced its new executive director, association executive and publishing veteran J. David Ritter.

“David comes to us with more than 30 years’ experience in business-to-business and business-to-consumer professional services,” said Richard McMullen, president, CANASA. “He has most recently served as president and CEO of the Canadian Jewellers Association, vice-president of Canada Law Book Inc., executive vice-president of CLB Media Inc., and president of Gadikin International.”

Ritter will assume leadership on February 13, 2017.

