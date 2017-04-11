OmniView Creates More RMR and Reduces False Dispatches

I-View Now announced a new partnership with COPS Monitoring to expand its professionally monitored video services.

Branded as OmniView, the new integration gives COPS operators the ability to verify alarms using event-driven video during the security dispatch process. The enhancement of video verification gives the end user, the dispatch operator, and the police additional information so they can make better choices with their resources. Video verification not only enriches traditional alarm monitoring, PPVAR indicates it may even prioritize police response.

"We're excited to add I-View Now to our lineup of OmniView video services. The I-View Now platform gives our dealers the ability to reduce false dispatches and increase their RMR by combining the alarm systems with the CCTV equipment they already use,” said Jim McMullen, president & COO.

"We’re thrilled to team up with COPS,” said Larry Folsom, president of I-View Now, “As the largest monitoring company in the industry, COPS will be able to offer its nationwide dealer base the opportunity to create more valuable accounts while providing their end users with video alarm verification and as a result, priority response.”

Compatible with 40+ alarm panels / IP Cameras, & DVR/NVRs, I-View Now is integrated into COPS’ exclusive Generations automation software to deliver event-driven clips directly to COPS dispatchers. PRE & POST event-driven video clips enhance alarm response and have the potential to reduce false dispatches by creating the opportunity to see the cause of the alarm. The addition of I-View Now also gives COPS dealers the ability to offer new levels of convenience and peace of mind for end users offer with Virtual Guard Tours and real-time live look-in during alarm events.

Visit www.copsmonitoring.com for more information.