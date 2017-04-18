Vicon Offers Training and Certification on Valerus VMS and VAX Access Control Solutions

Vicon Industries Inc. is offering a series of comprehensive training courses on its Valerus VMS and VAX Access Control Solutions at locations in Houston, TX, Irvine, CA and Chicago, IL.

The three-day training sessions, scheduled in each city between now and June, are open to anyone interested in learning how to program and use the company’s new generation of software, which provides a seamlessly integrated surveillance and access control solution. Best practices for system design will also be taught. The class is appropriate for installing dealers (technicians, system designers and support personnel), architects and engineers, and end users (IT managers, security managers and administrators, and security operators). Attendees who complete the course and pass the certification exam will receive 21 Continuing Education Credits from BICSI, the worldwide association for cabling design and installation professionals.

The classes are structured with a hands-on learning approach. For each session, participants are assigned a personal workstation equipped with both Valerus and VAX software, on which they master a series of learning modules. Because both system systems have been designed to simplify the user experience, participants should leave the course fully confident in their ability to install, configure and operate the integrated solution. The systems can also be installed and operated independently from each other, and offer integration options with other third party software and hardware. A full description of course objectives and topics addressed, as well as class dates and locations, are posted on Vicon’s website: http://www.vicon-security.com/learn-and-support/vicon-training/

Fee is $200 and includes three days of training, a Vicon t-shirt, and breakfast and lunch each day of the course. In order to maximize use of classroom time and ensure a common baseline of knowledge among participants, registrants are provided with pre-class training materials that they are expected to review before the first day of class.

To register online, or for more information about Valerus VMS and VAX Access control, visit www.vicon-security.com. For customers who do not find the upcoming course locations convenient, Vicon will be scheduling additional classes during the remainder of the year in other regions of the country.