Securitas Electronic Security Unveils New State-of-the-Art Headquarters

Securitas Electronic Security Inc. (SES) unveiled its new headquarters during a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on the afternoon of Thursday, April 21, 2017.

The grand opening event included an official ribbon cutting, luncheon and VIP facility tour for more than 100 guests, including community leaders, special dignitaries, business partners and SES customers.

“Building a new SES headquarters has always been more than just constructing a new facility with new walls, offices, furniture and equipment. It is a belief that companies succeed when their environment supports a transparent, collaborative and innovative culture where employees can focus on serving and meeting the needs of customers,” said Tony Byerly, president, SES.

The SES headquarters, which houses the company’s monitoring and business operations center, is located in Uniontown, Ohio. The building has been completely renovated to a contemporary new look that utilizes a mix of advanced technology and function designed to promote more intensive cross-team collaboration to ultimately enhance the SES customer experience. The facility features a completely new state-of-the-art monitoring operations center, service dispatch, technology solutions lab, technology evaluation lab, engineering center of excellence hub and customer experience video collaboration center, as well as two new dedicated training facilities.

The headquarters also features more than 50,000 feet of work space and houses approximately 250 associates in a variety of roles that support the company; including monitoring, service, installation and field operations, service dispatch, advanced remote support, finance, billing and collections, IT, legal, human resources, business development, marketing and sales, and executive leadership.

“We could not be more proud to call this dynamic new facility home,” said Byerly. “SES is thrilled to welcome our customers, associates, partners and contemporaries to our new headquarters to share in the culmination of 12 months of judicious planning and exemplary execution. The perfect customer experience comes from the harmonization of people, technology and knowledge — and that is what we’ve assembled here at our new monitoring and business operations center,” he said. “This building is a shining example of SES’ future as one of the six protective services offered by Securitas.”

In addition to this new flagship facility, SES opened and operates several new regional offices across North America including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Toronto, as well as two new redundant data centers in Ohio and New Jersey.

