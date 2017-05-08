Guardian Protection’s Joe Colosimo Resigns

Guardian Protection Services, ranked No. 6 on the SDM 100, announced that President Joe Colosimo will resign effective May 12.

The resignation comes just over one month after the 2017 Guardian Protection Services Authorized Dealer Conference was held at ISC West in Las Vegas. Guardian said in a statement, “Colosimo will be taking some much-needed time off and plans to return to the security industry as soon as possible,” with no further word on why Colosimo is stepping down.

The company also said that since joining Guardian Protection Services in 1980 as one of its first employees, Colosimo “has been a key contributor to the company’s rapid growth from a few hundred subscribers and a handful of employees to more than 350,000 subscribers and nearly 1,000 employees today.”

Prior to taking on the role of president, Colosimo served as the company’s COO. “Joe is leaving Guardian in a good position and we have nothing but admiration for him and gratitude for his contributions,” said Dru Sedwick, president and CEO of The Armstrong Group of Companies, parent company of Guardian. “Joe is a well-known, well-respected member of the industry, and Guardian is a key company in our portfolio. It will be a challenge to fill the role, but we remain committed to being in this industry and have confidence as we go forward.”

During the interim search, Bryan Cipoletti, CFO of The Armstrong Group of Companies, will serve as acting president at Guardian Protection Services, the company said.

