Vin Bruno Steps Down as CEDIA Global President/CEO

CEDIA has accepted the resignation of its Global President/CEO Vin Bruno, effective immediately. Bruno has resigned in order to focus on new opportunities in the residential and commercial technology industries, building upon his distinguished career and service to CEDIA, Crestron and VCOM International Multimedia Corporation, the company reported in a press release.

“On behalf of the board, the CEDIA team and the global CEDIA community, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Vin for his service and guidance during his tenure as CEO,” said Dennis Erskine, CEDIA chairman. Under Vin’s leadership, we have completed the goal of global alignment for the organization and sold ownership of the CEDIA show to focus on the most important needs of our members.”

Over the next two weeks, the CEDIA board will meet to create a strategy and timeline for appointing a new global president/CEO. Until then, Tabatha O’Connor, CEDIA’s current COO, will take over Bruno’s duties as acting president/CEO.

Erskine continued, “I am confident that working with Tabatha O’Connor, CEDIA staff and the CEDIA board, we will continue to focus on our members first, by delivering quality education, training and certification, advocating for improvements in workforce development, building consumer awareness and increasing industry outreach that will grow business for CEDIA members.”

O’Connor said, “CEDIA is now in a much stronger position than it was 18 months ago. We are grateful for Vin’s many contributions in his time with us and we wish him the very best for the future. Now, we are looking forward to a new phase of success for our global community.”

O’Connor has served as CEDIA’s COO since 2015. She has worked for CEDIA for 15 years, having previously held the post of senior director of human resources and finance.

Bruno joined CEDIA in September 2015 from his role as marketing director for Crestron Electronics. Prior to this time, he was vice president for VCOM International Multimedia Corporation, a distributor of professional AV and digital equipment.

