Quick-Thinking Baltimore Resident Uses ADT Panic Response to Save Life

Recently, ADT LLC celebrated one of its LifeSaver events at the Baltimore home of ADT customer Monica Barksdale.

Barksdale believes her life was saved after suffering a seizure in January. That’s when she severely bit her tongue and started choking on the blood. Dizzy and desperate, Barksdale pushed the panic button on her ADT alarm panel and waited for the response.

Seconds later, ADT dispatcher Cherrelle Frazier phoned Barksdale from ADT’s Customer Care Center in Texas where the alarm signal was received. In trying to speak with Barksdale, all Frazier could hear were grunts and strange noises.

In her head, Barksdale knew what she was trying to say — “Please help me. I am dying” — but the words weren’t coming out that way. Sensing Barksdale was in medical distress, Frazier hung up and called 911.

When paramedics arrived a few minutes later, they entered through a window and found Barksdale passed out. They rushed her to the hospital where she remained for a week. Barksdale believes that without monitored protection from ADT, she would have died.

“I knew the red button on my ADT panel would save my life,” she said. “Everybody stepped up together or I wouldn’t be here to tell my story.”

Barksdale shared her story during a LifeSaver event where she was reunited with many of her rescuers and ADT employees who sold, installed and serviced her system. As part of the event, ADT presented $5,000 to the Baltimore City Fire Foundation. On hand was Fire Chief Niles Ford who said, “This contribution will support the families of Baltimore firefighters and paramedics who suffer a serious injury or death while a member of the department.”

ADT also gave Barksdale one of its On-the-Go devices. When activated, an ADT professional will speak over the two-way voice intercom, determine Barksdale’s location and if needed, contact first responders.

Editor’s note: ADT stated in the announcement of this story that the customer received compensation for this publicity.