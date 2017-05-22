CMS Launches New Dealer Portal, CMS Compass

CMS is rolling out its new dealer portal, CMS Compass, to its dealers across the U.S.

“Over the years we have received a lot of feedback from our dealers about how CMS can help them better operate their businesses,” said Tony Wilson, CMS’ president. “It was clear to us that our previous dealer portal, a website that we had little development control over, wasn’t making the cut.”

The portal is designed to provide easy access to the information dealers really need, so they can spend more time on the things that matter, such as increasing sales and fighting attrition, the company reported. CMS said in a press release it set out to design an experience that would bring the things dealers care about most to them quickly and easily. Compass simplifies daily tasks for the dealers who use it — providing easy-to-access dashboards for things such as account statistics, repeat activity, alarms and dispatches, service requests, on test accounts, a real time alarm buffer and alerts for important information from CMS.

“Compass is going to change the way our dealers do business,” Wilson said. “It … enhances CMS’ role as a true business partner, helping our dealers to reduce operator-handled alarms and account attrition.”

Compass also features all the customary reports that dealers have grown to rely on. The unique reporting feature allows for a report to be run one time, is capable of being set up as a subscription to be delivered to the Compass inbox, or directly to employees’ individual emails for access by the whole office. Dealers also have the ability to manage their users and subscribers access. Subscribers will have access to a portal, MyAlarms.com, customized with their alarm company’s logo.