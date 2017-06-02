ESA Past President Joe Duncan Dies

ESA recently announced the passing of Joseph F. Duncan Sr. (Joe). Duncan died at Hope Hospice on May 3, 2017.

In the late 1960s Joe and his partner, Charlie Brooks, established a successful alarm company, Security Alarms and Services. He was a previous president of the National Burglar & Fire Alarm Association (now ESA) and the Central Station Association (now TMA). He helped found the National Council of Investigative Services, the Tennessee Burglar and Fire Alarm Association and was active in the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He also served as chairman of the board of the Nashville Better Business Bureau.

He mentored many alarm dealers and his legacy lives on through his son and grandson: Joe Duncan Jr. and Jody Duncan who are both ESA members.

