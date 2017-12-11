IESA Remembers Past President Robert Strom

The Illinois Electronic Security Association released the following statement about the death of IESA Past President Robert Strom:

“It is with deep sadness that we report that Robert Strom, past-president of the Illinois Electronic Security Association, has passed away. Quoting from Chris Strom: ‘He loved what he did and the people and members he served through IESA both as a member and as past-president.’”

The funeral service was held on Friday, December 8.

SDM extends its deepest condolences to the family and appreciates the contributions Strom made to the industry.

