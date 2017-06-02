Vector Security Acquires Guardian Force Security Services

Vector Security, Inc., Ranked No. 8 on the SDM Top Systems Integrators Report, has acquired Guardian Force Security Services, a provider of professional security services in southeast and east Texas, with locations in Nederland and Lufkin.

The acquisition expands Vector Security’s presence in the Gulf District, which already includes branches in Dallas, as well as in Shreveport and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Guardian Force employees and customers will become part of Vector Security, giving them access to a wider range of home and business security solutions — including the latest in home automation — all with a focus on the regional support that communities want and need,” said Robert M. McMurrey, CEO of Guardian Force Security Services LLC. “I am confident that Vector Security will provide the quality products and services customers have come to expect from Guardian Force since the late 1980s.”

Pam Petrow, president and CEO of Vector Security, said, “We officially welcome the teams and customers from Guardian Force as part of the Vector Security family. While we look forward to expanding the Vector Security brand in Texas, our newly-acquired customers will benefit from the strength of our national resources delivered locally, as we believe that a local presence is important to providing responsive, quality customer service.”

