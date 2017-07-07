SafeStreetsUSA Recognizes 1 Millionth Home Security Customer

On June 15, 2017, SafeStreetsUSA recognized their 1 millionth home security customer with an award of $1,346 — the equivalent of 1 million minutes of monitoring. Customer Elizabeth Kelly also received a plaque as she shook hands with SafeStreetsUSA CFO Scott MacArthur. MacArthur presented the cash award to Kelly at the Garner, N.C., SafeStreetsUSA office.

“It’s an honor to recognize Elizabeth as our 1 millionth customer,” said MacArthur. “We are proud of this achievement and we look forward to providing a great product and service to our next 1 million customers.”

Before discovering she had become the 1 millionth customer and the subject of so much attention, Kelly was more than satisfied with the home security services provided by SafeStreetsUSA.

“When I first contacted SafeStreetsUSA, the representative was very professional and recommended features that he thought would most meet my needs,” said Kelly. “The installer was also very professional and made sure I understood all the features of my system before he left my home. With SafeStreetsUSA, I feel confident that my home is protected when I am at home and when I am away from home.”

MacArthur said, “We recognize we are protecting our customers’ families, homes and other possessions with an ADT system and we take that responsibility very seriously.” SafeStreetsUSA is an ADT authorized dealer.

SafeStreetsUSA is a consolidation of several ADT dealers who started in the industry 20 years ago, including current partners Kevin Gaylord, Mark Sessa and Curtiss Weinstein as well as retired owners Todd Herman, Barry Simmons and Mike Robson.

