Home Security Customer Satisfaction Scores High

J.D. Power conducted a study which found that overall customer satisfaction among home security system customers scored higher than the average satisfaction among other at-home services.

On a 1,000-point scale, overall customer satisfaction for home security is 831, compared with all other at-home studies at 825, J.D. Power reported.

The study identifies 11 key performance indicators (KPIs), listed in order of importance: features of your security system met your needs; billing statements did not have errors; did not experience problems with your home security system; number of phone contacts needed to answer question/resolve problem; ability to control your system outside the home; two-way talk provided over the control panel; did not experience false alarms; reviewed the instruction manual or online support documents; sales contract terms fair and reasonable; smart/connected home features; and service technician arrived on time.

The study is based on responses from 3,134 customers who own a professionally installed and monitored home/residential security system, and was fielded in August and September 2017.

Source: J.D. Power