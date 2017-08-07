Avigilon Advanced Self-Learning Video Analytics Protect Schools in Metro Atlanta

Avigilon Corporation has been selected by Fulton County School System in Atlanta, Ga., to enhance safety for over 100 schools.

Fulton is the fourth largest school district in Georgia. Its mission is to provide a safe and secure environment for over 96,000 students and more than 12,000 full-time employees. To help enhance safety, Fulton has installed a full Avigilon surveillance solution that includes Avigilon cameras with self-learning video analytics, Avigilon network video recorders, and Avigilon Control Center (ACC) video management software with Avigilon Appearance Search technology. Fulton is also deploying Avigilon Access Control Manager to secure physical access points, providing an integrated security solution for the district.

Avigilon Appearance Search video analytics technology uses a sophisticated deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) search engine to sort through hours of footage with ease. This technology allows Fulton’s operators to click on a button and search for all instances of a person or vehicle across all cameras on a site, quickly and efficiently. This can save Fulton time and effort during critical investigations as Avigilon Appearance Search technology intelligently analyzes video data, helping to track a person’s or vehicle’s route and identify previous and last-known locations.

“At Fulton County Schools the safety of our staff and students is paramount,” said Paul Hildreth, emergency operations, safety and security for Fulton. “We chose Avigilon because of the capabilities it offers in its advanced video analytics search technologies, including Avigilon Appearance Search. Their analytics are easy to set up and use, and can save us valuable time and effort, ultimately making our schools a safer place for generations to come.”

James Henderson, Avigilon’s COO, added, “We designed our artificial intelligence-driven Avigilon Appearance Search technology to change the way people interact with their video surveillance systems. The Avigilon solution at Fulton County Schools is a great example of how our technology can provide quick and powerful insights to help keep schools safe.”