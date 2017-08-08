CEDIA and ESA Collaborate to Expand Educational Offerings to Members

CEDIA and The Electronic Security Association (ESA) announced a strategic reciprocal training relationship that will expand the educational opportunities for members of both professional trade associations.

The program will make available ESA's electronic security and life safety and CEDIA's audio/video and home automation training programs to best serve the evolving skillset demands of the marketplace.

ESA, the largest trade association representing the electronic security and life safety industry and CEDIA, the authority in home technology, will offer reciprocal training discounts - allowing ESA members and CEDIA members to access training outside of their core business offerings at a 15 percent discount.

CEDIA members will have access to the following ESA National Training School courses:

- Certified Alarm Technician Level I

- Advanced Intrusion Systems

- Fire Alarm Installation Methods

- Understanding Electronic Security Systems

- Electronic Access Control

- Video System Technologies

- Life Safety Code

ESA Members will have access to the following CEDIA courses at a discounted rate:

- Cable and Connector Properties

- Network Cabling Infrastructure

- Wireless Network Technologies

- Video Display Technologies for Technicians

- Audio Technologies for Technicians

"We are excited to roll out this reciprocal training program," said Merlin Guilbeau, ESA executive director and CEO. "The program allows us to offer education that expands from our core security and life safety expertise for those members interested in exploring AV, control and more within the connected home channel. CEDIA is an authority in this area and we look forward to working with the association and its members."

"There is a natural crossover in the work that CEDIA members and ESA members do, so providing both groups with the educational resources they need to be successful is a natural fit for both of our organizations," said Dave Pedigo, CEDIA vice president of emerging technologies.

