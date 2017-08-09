ADT Acquires Commercial Security Business From Protec

ADT, provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in North America, has completed the purchase of substantially all the assets and business of Protec Inc., a commercial security systems integrators in the Pacific Northwest. The transaction closed on July 31, 2017.

Dan Bresingham, ADT’s chief of staff, said, “This acquisition strengthens ADT’s commercial and national accounts business, which continues to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Protec not only bolsters our presence in the Northwest, but also allows us to add additional support and service to new and existing commercial and national account customers throughout the country.

“The commercial and national accounts security market remains highly fragmented, presenting a compelling growth opportunity for ADT. In addition to a strong account base, the addition of Protec’s exceptional management team brings tremendous value to ADT,” Bresingham added.

The business will continue to operate under the Protec brand for the foreseeable future, and will retain operations in Portland, Ore. Protec Founder and President Andy Schwartz will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of the business, joining a growing list of previous owner/operators who have stayed on board with ADT to provide high-touch personal service to their customers post-acquisition, ADT reported in a press release.

“We are thrilled here at Protec to be part of the ADT family,” Schwartz said. “What really sets Protec apart is our experience and individual commitment to our customers. By joining forces with ADT, Protec’s highly-trained and tenured staff will be able to offer expert advice, custom-designed security solutions, and quality installation to an even larger footprint — all backed by the power and prestige of ADT.”

