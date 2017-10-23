ADT Acquires Gaston Security to Enhance Commercial Security Integration

ADT, a provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in North America, announced the acquisition of Gaston Security.

Headquartered in Emporia, Va., Gaston Security was founded in 1994 as a video surveillance integration company and has since expanded its services to include intrusion, access control and perimeter protection.

“We continue to make strategic acquisitions in the commercial security integration space to enhance and grow our integrated solutions division,” said Dan Bresingham, chief administrative officer, ADT. “This purchase, along with our recently announced acquisitions of MSE Corporate Security and Protec, strengthen our ability to better support our Commercial and National Account Customers.”

Gaston Security primarily serves the financial, commercial, industrial, educational and government sectors across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast region of the U.S.

Greg Burns, owner, Gaston Security, will continue with the company as the vice president of operations for the new Gaston Security, which will become a division of ADT. He now becomes the newest member of the “Owner’s Club,” a group of previous owners/operators who remain with ADT post-acquisition to help ensure high-touch personal services to customers.

