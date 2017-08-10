Hikvision and Alarme Sentinelle Secure Daycare

Hikvision Canada Inc., a provider of video surveillance products and solutions, provided cameras for the JPPS Children’s Centre (CPE) in Montreal installed by integrator Alarme Sentinelle.

CPE-JPPS is a children’s center supported by the Quebec government, housed in a two-story building that holds about 80 children and 18 staff members. Installed security cameras stopped working after its relocation in 2014, and CPE-JPPS had to manually monitor the front entrance. After some research, it was discovered the cameras had not been registered and were not under warranty. The previous installer had since gone out of business.

“Hikvision cameras will make a big difference for us,” said Randy Zucker, director of the CPE-JPPS. “Being able to observe the children, especially those with special needs, will help us improve our programs without causing any distress for the children.”

CPE-JPPS sought out Montreal-based integrator, Alarme Sentinelle, a company with a 39-year history in the security space. Frank Martinez, installation and project manager, recommended Hikvision DS-2CD2512F-I cameras for the center because “they are, by far, the best product available in this price range and the recording quality and features are perfect for these types of applications.” Martinez added that Alarme Sentinelle’s goal is to provide clients with peace of mind and a professional security system that operates around the clock.

Alarm Sentinelle recommends that education institutions in Canada actively seek out security installers that are licensed with Quebec’s BSP (Bureau de la sécurité privée), the RBQ and are members of CANASA.

“Ultimately, this is a great example of how Hikvision works hand in hand with its integrators to support nonprofits and educational institutions,” said Jeffrey He, president of Hikvision Canada Inc. and Hikvision USA Inc. “Having reliable partners helps the end users and allows us to maintain our leadership position in the industry.”

