Holmes Security and Hikvision Secure Southern Living Idea Home

A security system provided by Hikvision USA Inc. was installed by Holmes Security Systems to provide full coverage security and remote monitoring for a North Carolina home built by Whitney Blair Custom Homes and sponsored by Southern Living Magazine.

“It was an honor to be selected by Southern Living Magazine to be the builder for the 2017 Idea Home. Our success depends on the quality of our trade partners and their product selection,” said Jeff Sanderson, president of Whitney Blair Custom Homes. “Holmes Security offered professional expertise and the Hikvision security camera system delivered high quality results with a design that fit the home’s style.”

The Southern Living Idea House is a custom home built annually — now in its 28th year — that uses the best designers and showcases top-of-the-line residential products and technologies. The 2017 Idea House was built on Bald Head Island in North Carolina and features a Hikvision security system.

Holmes Security recommended and installed an eight channel Hikvision DS-7608NI-E2/8P NVR with four terabytes (TB) of storage, paired with a Hikvision DS-D5021FC 21-inch monitor and six cameras — five outdoor turret cameras and one compact indoor dome camera — to provide a customized, full-coverage security solution for the home.

Hikvision’s iVMS software provides remote viewing that will allow the future homeowner to access the camera feed from a smartphone, tablet or computer when away from home.

“Southern Living looks to the builder and subcontractors to offer innovative solutions that fit our vision for the design,” said Misty Chandler, marketing manager at Time Inc. “Holmes Security recommended the Hikvision security camera system, and it met all the functional needs for security at the Idea House while delivering great aesthetics that blended with the décor.”

Alex Asnovich, head of marketing, Hikvision North America, added, “We’re proud to have Hikvision systems featured on the 2017 Southern Living Idea Home. As an innovative, showcase home, it allows our integrators to display their professionalism and deliver Hikvision security technology in a way that supports great design.”