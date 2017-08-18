Arrow Announces Genetec Certification

Arrow announced specific Seneca solutions are now certified through the Genetec Storage and Infrastructure Technology Alliance Program. The security market continues to evolve toward a unified approach to security and customers require increased levels of performance and connectivity. The Seneca server and storage solutions are designed to provide maximum performance running the Genetec Security Center platform. As a certified Genetec technology partner, customers can rest assured that Seneca solutions are optimized to perform as expected.

The combination of Seneca solutions powered by Dell reference designs and optimized for Genetec Security Center provides integrators with an outstanding customer experience. The partnership allows integrators to deploy servers, storage, clients and networking much easier and faster than sourcing individual elements. It provides customers the ability for higher levels of performance and connectivity between security systems, devices and other business systems running on Genetec Security Center Unified platform. The partnership also provides a much closer relationship for pre and post-sales support, the company stated. The Technology Partner Program (TPP) provides access to the latest tools and support required to easily integrate with Security Center. Seneca solutions leverage the Genetec resources to achieve optimal integration and provide customers an ultimate experience end to end.