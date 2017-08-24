ADS Security Named One of Nashville’s Fastest Growing Companies for 2nd Consecutive Year

ADS Security, a regional security company headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., was recently named a Fast 50 company by the Nashville Business Journal. This is the second year in a row that ADS has earned this award. The annual award recognizes the top 50 private companies who had the greatest revenue growth over the past three years.

“At ADS, we only hire the best security professionals in the industry,” said ADS President & CEO, John Cerasuolo. “They bend over backwards to go above and beyond because we know our customers deserve to be treated like family. It’s amazing how easily growth comes when you take the time to treat your customers the right way.”

