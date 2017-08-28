Nominations Open for SIA’s George R. Lippert Memorial Award

The Security Industry Association (SIA) today opens a call for nominees to receive the George R. Lippert Memorial Award, which is presented annually at SIA Honors Night in New York City to honor a distinguished individual from a SIA Member company for long-term, selfless service to the security industry and to SIA. (SIA Honors Night is scheduled for Nov. 15 in New York City, concurrent with ISC East.)

To qualify, a nominee for the award must be:

Employed in the security industry for more than 10 years with a manufacturer, integrator/dealer, distributor or service company;

Affiliated with a company that is a SIA Member in good standing;

Respected as a leader in SIA and the industry;

Viewed as a goodwill ambassador for SIA and the industry, as demonstrated by activities with various industry segments, such as regulatory agencies, industry associations, etc.; and

Recognized as honest, responsible, courteous and kind.

Deadline for the submission of nominees is Friday, Sept. 8.

Nominate a qualified individual of outstanding character on the SIA website at www.securityindustry.org.

Please direct any specific questions about the Lippert Award or the nomination process to Don Erickson at derickson@securtyindustry.org or 301-804-4747.

