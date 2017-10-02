ADT Acquires MSE to Expand Commercial Security Integration Business

ADT, ranked No. 3 on SDM’s Top Systems Integrators Report, today announced the completed purchase of MSE Corporate Security, No. 27 on SDM’s Top Systems Integrators Report.

Headquartered in Branchburg, N.J., and in business for 25 years, MSE had $24,800,000 million in North American systems integration revenue in 2016, according to the SDM Top Systems Integrators Report, with most of its annual revenue coming from virtually every U.S. state.

“This important acquisition enhances expansion of our integrated solutions division across the country,” said ADT chief administrative officer Dan Bresingham. “MSE’s highly talented team will add tremendous value, presenting a compelling growth opportunity for ADT.”

MSE employs about 75 team members, including techs, business development and project managers who work from several locations: Branchburg, N.J.; Woodridge, Ill.; Goodyear, Ariz.; Sacramento, Calif.; Irvine, Calif.; New Haven, Conn.; Fredericksburg, Va.; Rochester, N.Y.; Albany, N.Y.; and Jupiter, Fla.

“We are a leader in intelligent and innovative networked physical security products, services and solutions,” said MSE President Mark Milam. “Joining ADT gives us a broader scale to continue delivering exceptional service and market-leading solutions to our customers.”

MSE will keep operating under its brand for the near future and Milam will continue leading MSE. He joins a growing list of previous owners/operators, dubbed the “Owner’s Club” who remain at ADT, post-acquisition, to help ensure high-touch personal service to customers, ADT described in a press release.

The MSE transaction comes on the heels of ADT’s recent acquisition of Protec, part of an overall corporate strategy to strengthen ADT’s commercial and national account business in a highly fragmented market.

