Video Surveillance Reveals Prison Inmates Receiving Drone Deliveries

Inmates at a Michigan prison received contraband via drone delivery for nearly two months before being detected, according to an article in the Macomb Daily.

Video surveillance confirmed that prisoners at the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia, Mich., received two packages from a drone on May 29. Prison officials found cellphones in the prison in July and suspect the cellphones were what was delivered back in May.

According to a report the Detroit News obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, a third package containing phones, tobacco and marijuana was intercepted by prison officials.

A State Police detective sergeant said officials are concerned about the threat drones pose to prisons and said they have implemented certain detection and safety precautions to eliminate further drone deliveries, but he did not reveal what the precautions were.

To see the article, visit www.macombdaily.com/general-news/20171003/drone-breach-at-michigan-prison-went-undetected-for-2-months.

