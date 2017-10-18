Closed Mine Shafts Using Video Surveillance to Eliminate Theft, Waste

Axis Communications posted a blog outlining how the South African mining industry is securing both the valuable resources in the mine and the above ground assets and infrastructure using the latest in network video intelligent surveillance.

In non-working mines, organizations are replacing an actual presence with video surveillance, including the use of thermal cameras that send SMS or email notifications when they detect any temperatures above a set threshold. Not only does this protect against intruders, but it can detect early any potential fire hazards such as brush fire or electrical shorts.

The blog discusses some of the features and benefits video surveillance offers mines, including explosion protected cameras, increased data retention, electronic image stabilization, operator versus intelligent technology, light finder technology, and wide dynamic range.

To read the blog post, visit axis.it-online.co.za/?p=598.