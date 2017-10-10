Custom Formatted Replacement Credentials
Keri Systems now offers custom formatted cards and tags compatible with all HID 125 kHz proximity readers. These ProxCard II family credentials are available in standard 26-bit Wiegand format in both pre-programmed number ranges that are available off-the-shelf, as well as custom facility code and ID ranges. The credentials can be formatted and delivered quickly, with a three-day lead time. Keri Systems’ three proximity credentials, the Standard Light Proximity Card, the Multi Technology Card and the Proximity Key Ring Tag, can be used interchangeably and are available in off-the-shelf, 26-bit programming.
Keri Systems | www.kerisys.com
