Entry Sensor Adds Temperature Monitoring
FIBARO is now shipping the Door/Window Sensor 2, a Z-Wave Plus certified smart home device. A slim smart sensor that can be installed on any door, window, gate or set of blinds in the home or office, Door/Window Sensor 2 can be connected to Fibaro’s Home Center ecosystem or a Z-Wave hub and accessed through the accompanying smart app on a phone, tablet or browser. The Door/Window Sensor 2 monitors the status of the door, window, gate or the blinds it is connected to and reports back any change in open/close status, helping to avoid theft, break-ins and energy loss if a door is unintentionally left open. New features in the Door/Window Sensor 2 also include an internal temperature sensor. The unit also includes a tamper sensor that will alert the user if someone tries to remove it.
Fibaro | www.fibaro.com
