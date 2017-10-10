Compact, Open-Top Tool Bag Uses Central Box and Insert Boxes
Veto Pro Pac launched its Tech OT-MC open top tool bag. The tool bag includes a centrally located, injection-molded compartment that can be left open or fitted with removable and repositionable insert boxes that allow technicians the ability to customize their bags. Each insert box can be filled with different tools or accessory parts, and the central box can accommodate one, two, or three insert boxes; if a technician uses one box, the box can be placed in six different locations. The ability to customize the bag with insert boxes allows technicians to easily set up the bag for each type of job that they are working on. The Tech OT-MC is part of the M Series that includes the MC and Tech MCT closed top tool bags.
Veto Pro Pac | www.vetopropac.com
