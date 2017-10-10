Next-Generation Software for Connected Solutions
Milestone Systems released XProtect 2017 R2. Milestone meets the increasing demand for connected business and video systems by releasing three new products: XProtect Essential+, XProtect Express+ and XProtect Professional+. These new products cover installations from a few to thousands of cameras. All of the products fully support hardware acceleration, where system performance can be boosted just by adding a supported graphics card that can handle the heavy lifting in decoding video, leaving room for the system to handle other tasks. Support for Milestone’s integration programming platform (MIP SDK) and built-in customization options with the rules engine, enable tailored video solutions made by Milestone partners. XProtect Express+ and XProtect Professional+ support Milestone Interconnect, enabling these systems to be part of a larger network of video business systems. These new products open new possibilities for the Milestone Community because they enable video service solutions targeted to each customer’s needs.
Milestone Systems | www.milestonesys.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.