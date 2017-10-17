Allegion, Open Options Expand Access Control Offerings

Allegion and Open Options integrated the Schlage LE wireless lock with DNA Fusion software to expand their offering of scalable security solutions.

“Open Options is committed to offering the most up-to-date technology available,” said Jonathan Berman, president and general manager of Open Options. “We have a long-standing partnership with Allegion, and the integration of the Schlage LE wireless locks with DNA Fusion offers users another sophisticated option for their security solutions.”

The Schlage LE mortise lock with ENGAGE technology is designed to bring electronic access control deeper into a facility. The lock, credential reader, door position sensor and request-to-exit switch are combined in one unit to simplify installation and reduce costs. DNA Fusion, Open Options’ open architecture access control software, seamlessly integrates with leading security systems like Schlage’s electronic locks, readers and credentials.

“What’s great about Open Options’ DNA Fusion software is that it offers a full-scale access control solution that can be tailored to fit each customer’s unique security needs,” said Scott Dennison, leader of Allegion commercial electronic locks and software. “We are excited to expand the offering to include our latest wireless solution, the Schlage LE.”

Visit us.allegion.com for more information.