Per Mar Security Awards Academic Scholarships to 10 Students

Per Mar Security Services, ranked No. 26 on the SDM 100, awarded 10 $500 scholarship awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Earlier in 2017, Per Mar introduced a new scholarship program that was created to benefit the children of Per Mar Security Services or Midwest Alarm Services employees. Children of employees at Per Mar or Midwest could apply for the scholarships to be used towards higher education. “Per Mar and the Duffy family strongly believe in the value of education, so we are excited to be able to award scholarships to some very deserving students,” said Brian Duffy, president of Electronics Division.

Congratulations to all of the recipients of Per Mar’s Scholarship Program for the 2017-2018 school year: