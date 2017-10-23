Per Mar Security Awards Academic Scholarships to 10 Students
Per Mar Security Services, ranked No. 26 on the SDM 100, awarded 10 $500 scholarship awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.
Earlier in 2017, Per Mar introduced a new scholarship program that was created to benefit the children of Per Mar Security Services or Midwest Alarm Services employees. Children of employees at Per Mar or Midwest could apply for the scholarships to be used towards higher education. “Per Mar and the Duffy family strongly believe in the value of education, so we are excited to be able to award scholarships to some very deserving students,” said Brian Duffy, president of Electronics Division.
Congratulations to all of the recipients of Per Mar’s Scholarship Program for the 2017-2018 school year:
- Joneise Ross is the daughter of Toi Owens, central station supervisor for third shift at Per Mar Centre. Ross is studying psychology at the University of Indianapolis in Indianapolis.
- Cal Giese is the son of Craig Giese, sales consultant for the Wausau, Wis., branch. Giese is pursuing an accounting major and a minor in information technology.
- Madison Campbell is the daughter of Kevin Campbell, electronics operations manager for the South Bend and Griffith branches. Campbell is attending Indiana University in South Bend, Indiana.
- Steven Beda is the son of Mark Beda, sales consultant for the Wausau, Wis., branch. Beda is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in music education, where he plans to become a university professor teaching trombone studies.
- Sara Mulder is the daughter of Randy and Donna Mulder from the Des Moines, Iowa, branch. Mulder is attending Grand View University in Des Moines where she is studying elementary education.
- Allison Blaisdell is the daughter of Michael Blaisdell, sales consultant for the Rockford, Ill., branch. Blaisdell is enrolled in the accounting program at Augustana College.
- Jessica Dvorak is the daughter of Rob Dvorak, operations manager of Electronic Security for the Quad Cities and Des Moines branch. Dvorak is now attending the graduate program for applied clinical psychology at Loras College, where she intends to earn her Ph.D. and become a doctor of clinical psychology.
- Jacob Osterman is the son of Bob Osterman, general manager for security officer services for the Omaha, Neb., branch. He is now in his second year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he is studying Journalism.
- Taylor Melk is the daughter of Matt Melk, district operations manager for electronics for the Wausau, Wis., branch. Melk is attending Greenville Technical College in Greenville, S.C.
- Tiana Wilmington is the daughter of Marilyn Wilmington, central station supervisor for first shift at Per Mar Centre. Wilmington is attending the University of Iowa where she is studying anesthesiology.
