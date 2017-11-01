New Security Infrastructure Appliances from Genetec
Genetec unveiled new additions to its Streamvault line of turnkey security infrastructure solutions. Streamvault physical security infrastructure appliances provide a turnkey experience for installations of all sizes. Each unit is delivered pre-installed and pre-tested with Genetec Security Center, the company’s open-architecture, IP-based unified security platform. Streamvault solutions are also designed with the latest cybersecurity standards. Each unit is delivered pre-hardened to safeguard security systems and their supporting networks against cyber threats. Genetec also delivers frequent updates to help customers and systems integrators protect units already deployed in the field against new threats and potential vulnerabilities. The new Streamvault line offerings will include: turnkey high-performance rack-mount appliances that scale up to over 2,000 cameras, as well as workstations designed to provide smooth playback of high-resolution video streams. A variety of storage options are available, including Direct-Attached Storage (DAS), Network-Attached Storage (NAS) and Storage Area Network (SAN).
Genetec | www.genetec.com
