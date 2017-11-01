Linear Announces Voice and Smartphone App-Controlled Garage Door Opener
Nortek Security & Control LLC announced the shipment of the ultra-quiet Linear PRO Access, smart garage door openers: LDC0850 and LDC0852. Both models are powered by spott, an automation assistant featuring voice and app control, including location-triggered opening and closing for convenience when coming home, as well as peace of mind that the garage door is closed while away. These Linear PRO Access garage door openers are the industry’s first to ship as end-to-end voice-controlled solutions when connected with smart home hubs including Google Assistant and Amazon Echo, stated Linear’s Robert Beliles.
Nortek Security & Control LLC | www.nortekcontrol.com
