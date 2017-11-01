LifeSafety Power’s Unified Power Systems Streamline Access Installations
LifeSafety Power released ProWire Unified Power Systems, the highest level of integration between a power system and an access control solution. ProWire delivers a pre-wired, UL/ULC certified power solution that is ready to install, simplifying and standardizing access installations across an enterprise. ProWire models come standard or networked for intelligent power monitoring and are designed with quick-connect terminal strips that incorporate Authentic Mercury or Software House access control hardware. ProWire precision factory wiring eliminates field wiring variability so integrators and end users can establish equipment installation standards for uniform operation, maintenance and servicing of the physical security system.
LifeSafety Power | www.lifesafetypower.com
